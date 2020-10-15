Which areas are the latest to face stricter Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions?

A woman wearing a protective face mask is reflected on the surface of a sculpture in Covent Garden, London

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that millions of people across England will face tougher coronavirus restrictions from Saturday.

Here is a list of the boroughs being moved into Tier 2 restrictions – with a ban on households mixing indoors, including pubs and restaurants.

(PA Graphics)

Cumbria:

– Barrow-in-Furness

Derbyshire:

– Chesterfield

– Erewash

– North East Derbyshire

Essex:

– Basildon

– Braintree

– Brentwood

– Castle Point

– Chelmsford

– Colchester

– Epping Forest

– Harlow

– Maldon

– Rochford

– Tendring

– Uttlesford

(PA Graphics)

London:

– City of London

– Barking and Dagenham

– Barnet

– Bexley

– Brent

– Bromley

– Camden

– Croydon

– Ealing

– Enfield

– Greenwich

– Hackney

– Hammersmith and Fulham

– Haringey

– Harrow

– Havering

– Hillingdon

– Hounslow

– Islington

– Kensington and Chelsea

– Kingston upon Thames

– Lambeth

– Lewisham

– Merton

– Newham

– Redbridge

– Richmond upon Thames

– Southwark

– Sutton

– Tower Hamlets

– Waltham Forest

– Wandsworth

– Westminster

Surrey:

– Elmbridge