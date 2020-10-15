Which areas are the latest to face stricter Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions?

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that millions of people across England will face tougher coronavirus restrictions from Saturday.
Here is a list of the boroughs being moved into Tier 2 restrictions – with a ban on households mixing indoors, including pubs and restaurants.
Cumbria:
– Barrow-in-Furness
Derbyshire:
– Chesterfield
– Erewash
– North East Derbyshire
Essex:
– Basildon
– Braintree
– Brentwood
– Castle Point
– Chelmsford
– Colchester
– Epping Forest
– Harlow
– Maldon
– Rochford
– Tendring
– Uttlesford
London:
– City of London
– Barking and Dagenham
– Barnet
– Bexley
– Brent
– Bromley
– Camden
– Croydon
– Ealing
– Enfield
– Greenwich
– Hackney
– Hammersmith and Fulham
– Haringey
– Harrow
– Havering
– Hillingdon
– Hounslow
– Islington
– Kensington and Chelsea
– Kingston upon Thames
– Lambeth
– Lewisham
– Merton
– Newham
– Redbridge
– Richmond upon Thames
– Southwark
– Sutton
– Tower Hamlets
– Waltham Forest
– Wandsworth
– Westminster
Surrey:
– Elmbridge
North Yorkshire:
– York