What the papers say – October 15

What the papers say

Debate over new coronavirus restrictions continues to lead many of the front pages, with further curbs mooted in Greater Manchester.

The Times leads with reports that London is “braced” for tougher Covid rules with the paper saying nine million people could face a tightening of rules regarding socialising and travelling.

Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph leads with comments from Chancellor Rishi Sunak who is warning against another national lockdown which, he says, would cause “needless damage”.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Sunak: New lockdown would inflict terrible harm'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/KgauRdmIjy — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 14, 2020

The Guardian reports on a “clash” between local and national government on further lockdown measures, with Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham saying areas need financial support and the Daily Mirror calls the area “another fallen giant”.

Guardian front page, Thursday 15 October 2020: Ministers and local leaders clash over threat of further restrictions pic.twitter.com/dmY36BeJAp — The Guardian (@guardian) October 14, 2020

The i reports on a potential “tougher lockdown” by the end of the week, while The Independent says pressure is mounting on the NHS amid the coronavirus outbreaks.

Thursday's front page: Tougher lockdown by end of the week#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/JW5xTxCeS1 — i newspaper (@theipaper) October 14, 2020

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Stretched hospitals hit by virus outbreaks on wards #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/TJqatlfYWO — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 14, 2020

Metro says a number of students at the University of Birmingham were given used swabs to test for Covid-19, which has prompted an investigation.

The Daily Mail reports on lockdown “tearing the heart out of Britain”, saying hundreds of over 65s have been killed by heart attacks or strokes during restrictions.

While the Daily Express says the British economy will bounce back if ideas of a second lockdown are shelved.

The Financial Times writes that austerity may not be needed in advanced economies as they can borrow to help public finances, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 15 October https://t.co/pVs5kZ7wod pic.twitter.com/IGZyOY5Yvs — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) October 14, 2020