Sarah, Duchess of York ’61, still red-headed and not out’ on birthday

Sarah, Duchess of York has thanked fans for their birthday wishes declaring herself “61, still red-headed and not out”.

The Duke of York’s ex-wife shared the video on her social media accounts.

She added: “I just wanted to say a very quick thank you so much for all my wonderful birthday messages.”

Her youngest daughter Princess Eugenie posted a montage of photographs of her mother on Instagram, including one of the duchess sitting on top of a model of a toadstool.

Eugenie, who is expecting a baby which will be Sarah and Andrew’s first grandchild, added: “Happy Birthday to my dear mumsy… You are one of a kind.⁣

“There were too many pictures to choose from that show how completely unique you are.”

The past year has seen the duchess celebrate the wedding of her oldest daughter Princess Beatrice.

Beatrice married property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a secret, low key wedding in July, after the ceremony was postponed because of the pandemic.

Andrew stepped down from public royal life in November last year after his disastrous Newsnight interview in which he failed to show remorse over his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

One of Epstein’s victims, Virginia Giuffre, who claims she was trafficked by the financier, alleges the duke had sex with her on three separate occasions, including when she was 17, still a minor under US law.