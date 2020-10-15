More than 1,800 university students in North East tested positive in past week

We're happy to introduce our new Community Response Team, who will be supporting @DurhamPolice

The CRT patrol & respond, 7 nights a week. If you suspect a Covid-19 breach, please call the police on 101. Read more: https://t.co/375xvWz1i4@DurhamCouncil @marykfoy pic.twitter.com/OjBk7ekDfA

