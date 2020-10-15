Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in London

A woman wearing a protective face mask walks over London Bridge in central London, with Tower Bridge in the distance

Here are the latest weekly rates of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in London.

The figures, for the seven days to October 10, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (October 11-14) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on Public Health England data published on October 14 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

The dashboard is due to be updated later on October 15.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 10; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 10; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 3; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 3.