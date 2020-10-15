Job losses: Major cuts since the start of the pandemic

October 15 – Marston’s – 2,150

October 14 – Gourmet Burger Kitchen – 362

October 9 – Edinburgh Woollen Mill – 24,000 at risk

October 8 – National Trust – 1,300

October 8 – HSS Hire – 300

October 7 – Manchester Airport Group – 892

October 7 – Greene King – 800

October 6 – Virgin Money – 400

October 6 – Vp – 150

October 5 – Cineworld – 5,500 (many cuts likely to be temporary)

September 30 – TSB – 900

September 30 – Shell – 9,000 worldwide

September 29 – Ferguson – 1,200

September 22 – Wetherspoon – 400 to 450

September 22 – Whitbread – 6,000

September 18 – Investec – 210

September 15 – Waitrose – 124

September 14 – London City Airport – 239

September 9 – Lloyds Bank – 865

September 9 – Pizza Hut – 450

September 4 – Virgin Atlantic – 1,150

September 3 – Costa – 1,650

August 27 – Pret a Manger – 2,800 (includes 1,000 announced on July 6)

August 26 – Gatwick Airport – 600

August 25 – Co-operative Bank – 350

August 20 – Alexander Dennis – 650

August 18 – Bombardier – 95

August 18 – Marks & Spencer – 7,000

August 14 – Yo! Sushi – 250

August 14 – River Island – 350

August 12 – NatWest – 550

August 11 – InterContinental Hotels – 650 worldwide

August 11 – Debenhams – 2,500

August 7 – Evening Standard – 115

August 6 – Travelex – 1,300

August 6 – Wetherspoons – 110 to 130

August 5 – M&Co – 380

August 5 – Arsenal FC – 55

August 5 – WH Smith – 1,500

August 4 – Dixons Carphone – 800

August 4 – Pizza Express – 1,100 at risk

August 3 – Hays Travel – up to 878

August 3 – DW Sports – 1,700 at risk

July 31 – Byron – 651

July 30 – Pendragon – 1,800

July 29 – Waterstones – unknown number of head office roles

July 28 – Selfridges – 450

July 27 – Oak Furnitureland – 163 at risk

July 23 – Dyson – 600 in UK, 300 overseas

July 22 – Mears – fewer than 200

July 20 – Marks & Spencer – 950 at risk

July 17 – Azzurri Group (owns Zizzi and Ask Italian) – up to 1,200

July 16 – Genting – 1,642 at risk

July 16 – Burberry – 150 in UK, 350 overseas

July 15 – Banks Mining – 250 at risk

July 15 – Buzz Bingo – 573 at risk

July 14 – Vertu – 345

July 14 – DFS – up to 200 at risk

July 9 – General Electric – 369

July 9 – Eurostar – unknown number

July 9 – Boots – 4,000

July 9 – John Lewis – 1,300 at risk

July 9 – Burger King – 1,600 at risk

July 7 – Reach (owns Daily Mirror and Daily Express newspapers) – 550

July 6 – Pret a Manger – 1,000 at risk

July 2 – Casual Dining Group (owns Bella Italia and Cafe Rouge) – 1,909

July 1 – SSP (owns Upper Crust) – 5,000 at risk

July 1 – Arcadia (owns TopShop) – 500

July 1 – Harrods – 700

July 1 – Virgin Money – 300

June 30 – Airbus – 1,700

June 30 – TM Lewin – 600

June 30 – Smiths Group – “some job losses”

June 25 – Royal Mail – 2,000

June 24 – Jet2 – 102

June 24 – Swissport – 4,556

June 24 – Crest Nicholson – 130

June 23 – Shoe Zone – unknown number of jobs in head office

June 19 – Aer Lingus – 500

June 17 – HSBC – unknown number of jobs in UK, 35,000 worldwide

June 15 – Jaguar Land Rover – 1,100

June 15 – Travis Perkins – 2,500

June 12 – Le Pain Quotidien – 200

June 11 – Heathrow – at least 500

June 11 – Bombardier – 600

June 11 – Johnson Matthey – 2,500

June 11 – Centrica – 5,000

June 10 – Quiz – 93

June 10 – The Restaurant Group (owns Frankie and Benny’s) – 3,000

June 10 – Monsoon Accessorise – 545

June 10 – Everest Windows – 188

June 8 – BP – 10,000 worldwide

June 8 – Mulberry – 375

June 5 – Victoria’s Secret – 800 at risk

June 5 – Bentley – 1,000

June 4 – Aston Martin – 500

June 4 – Lookers – 1,500

May 29 – Belfast International Airport – 45

May 28 – Debenhams (in second announcement) – “hundreds” of jobs

May 28 – EasyJet – 4,500 worldwide

May 26 – McLaren – 1,200

May 22 – Carluccio’s – 1,000

May 21 – Clarks – 900

May 20 – Rolls-Royce – 9,000

May 20 – Bovis Homes – unknown number

May 19 – Ovo Energy – 2,600

May 19 – Antler – 164

May 15 – JCB – 950 at risk

May 13 – Tui – 8,000 worldwide

May 12 – Carnival UK (owns P&O Cruises and Cunard) – 450

May 11 – P&O Ferries – 1,100 worldwide

May 5 – Virgin Atlantic – 3,150

May 1 – Ryanair – 3,000 worldwide

April 30 – Oasis Warehouse – 1,800

April 29 – WPP – unknown number

April 28 – British Airways – 12,000

April 23 – Safran Seats – 400

April 23 – Meggitt – 1,800 worldwide

April 21 – Cath Kidston – 900

April 17 – Debenhams – 422

March 31 – Laura Ashley – 268

March 30 – BrightHouse – 2,400 at risk

March 27 – Chiquito – 1,500 at risk.