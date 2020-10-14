What the papers say – October 14

UK NewsPublished:

Talks of a circuit-breaker and pressure on Boris Johnson lead many of Wednesday’s papers.

What the papers say
What the papers say

The continuing discussions around lockdown restrictions and calls for a nationwide ‘circuit-breaker’ lead many of Wednesday’s papers.

The Times reports on pressure being placed on the Prime Minister to impose a two-week full lockdown over the half-term which, according to scientists, would save thousands of lives.

While The Daily Telegraph refers to a “lockdown battle” and said the Prime Minster was attacked from both sides after Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer pushed for a circuit-breaker, and Conservative MPs rebelled over pub curfews.

The Guardian leads with Sir Keir placing pressure for a temporary lockdown as the death toll from coronavirus rises, and a similar story leads the Financial Times.

The i says the “united front” between No 10 and scientists is “fraying”, while the  Independent says Sir Keir has “smashed the political consensus” on Covid-19 by calling for a circuit-breaker.

The Daily Mirror also leads on Labour’s demands.

The Daily Mail leads on comments from the head of Oxford University’s Covid-19 vaccines team that facemasks and other measures will be needed until next July.

The Daily Express says that Mr Johnson is planning a “short, sharp” lockdown.

Metro reports Mr Johnson made a joke about the rule of six, with the paper claiming the Prime Minister said it was a way people could avoid their in-laws.

And the Daily Star leads with discussion of the personal life of actor Dominic West.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News