Police name two of three young people killed after car hit tree

Kingswinford Crash

Two of the three young people killed as the car they were in hit a tree have been named by police.

West Midlands Police confirmed that 21-year-old driver Joshua Parkes and 16-year-old rear seat passenger Lucy Tibbetts died in the incident in Kingswinford, near Dudley, on Tuesday night.

The family of another 16-year-old girl killed in the crash do not wish her name to be released at this stage and have asked for their privacy to be respected, the force said.

They were among a group of five people in a yellow Skoda Fabia which crashed on Bromley Lane at around 8:50pm.

An air ambulance, a critical care car, three paramedic officers, an emergency doctor and six ambulances were sent to the scene, after being alerted by police.

Those killed were pronounced dead at the scene, while two others injured in the collision, an 18-year-old man and a girl aged 16, remain in hospital.

Police said the man is in a critical condition and the girl is in a stable condition.

The families of all of those involved have been informed.

A police officer consoles a grieving woman at the scene of the crash (Jacob King/PA)

Pc Chris Ridge, from the collision investigation unit, said: “This is a devastating time for the families of those involved, and we have specially trained officers who are supporting them through this difficult time.

“The loss of these young lives is shocking and deeply upsetting for all involved. All families wish to have their privacy respected at this difficult time.

“We’re still working through a number of lines of investigation as we try to understand what happened and why.

“Anyone who saw the Skoda driving in the area last night, or who may have captured anything on dash-cam footage, is urged to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman previously said the first resource on scene arrived three minutes after the call was taken.

The spokeswoman said: “Crews arrived at the scene to find a car had hit a tree, with five patients involved.

“Sadly, it soon became clear nothing could be done to save the driver of the car, a man, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Despite best efforts of staff, two teenage girls who were back seat passengers in the vehicle were also confirmed deceased at the scene.

“The front seat passenger, a teenage boy, was treated for life-threatening injuries at the scene before being conveyed on blue lights and sirens to the Major Trauma Centre at Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment.

“The final back seat passenger, a teenage girl, was treated for potentially life-threatening injuries and was also conveyed on blue lights and sirens to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham for further treatment.