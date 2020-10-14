Police identify Nottingham street attack victim

Keany Kristal Kissingou-Mabiala

Police have named a 20-year-old man who died after being attacked near a shopping mall.

Keany Kristal Kissingou-Mabiala, from the St Ann’s area of Nottingham, died at the scene after reports of a stabbing near the city’s Victoria Centre on Monday.

A 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detective Inspector Steve Wragg, who is leading the investigation, said: “This was a tragic incident that has resulted in a young man losing his life.

“At this moment in time, we are not looking for anyone else as part of our inquiries and I would like to thank the public for their cooperation and information to help us understand the circumstances of this attack.

“We are aware that Keany was a prominent figure in the local music scene and we understand that people are incredibly saddened to have learned of his death.