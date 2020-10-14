Merseyside pub pokes fun at Johnson, Cummings and Hancock with cheeky new sign

The Three Bellends pub

A Merseyside pub has been cheekily renamed in an act of defiance towards the Government’s new lockdown restrictions in the area.

The James Atherton in New Brighton, the Wirral, has renamed itself “The Three Bellends” – with a sign featuring the faces of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his close adviser Dominic Cummings and Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

The sign appears as pubs were forced to close in the Liverpool area on Wednesday as part of the Government’s new three-tier system of coronavirus restrictions for England.

Mori Sert, who lives around the corner from the pub, told the PA news agency: “I think this response defines the North in a nutshell.

“No matter what hits us, we’ll never lose our spirit and humour.”

The 26-year-old said the pub’s new look has caused “a real buzz” in the area, with people flocking to it to take pictures of its new sign.

Ms Sert works in retail in the Liverpool ONE shopping complex and voiced concern over the damage the new lockdown measures could cause for local businesses.

The pub’s new sign is said to have caused a buzz in the area (Mori Sert/PA)

“Since Monday there has already been a dramatic decrease in footfall in Liverpool city,” she said.

“We are all very worried for our local businesses, especially hospitality places that are now being forced to close.

“It’s a struggle and we are all worried about how our much-loved city is going to bounce back from this.