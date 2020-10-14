Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

A shop sign in Nottingham city centre (Mike Egerton/PA)

Here is Wednesday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to October 10, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (October 11-14) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

A man cleans a window in Nottingham city centre (Mike Egerton/PA)

Nottingham continues to have the highest rate in England, with 3,179 new cases recorded in the seven days to October 10 – the equivalent of 954.9 cases per 100,000 people.

This is a huge jump from 510.7 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to October 3.

Knowsley has the second highest rate, which has climbed from 563.4 to 701.3, with 1,058 new cases.

Liverpool is in third place, where the rate has increased from 555.4 to 677.5, with 3,374 new cases.

The rate in Manchester has fallen from 583.3 to 477.5, with 2,640 new cases recorded.

Other areas recording big jumps in their seven-day rates include West Lancashire (up from 266.0 to 443.5, with 507 new cases); Blackburn with Darwen (up from 235.1 to 426.9, with 639 new cases); and County Durham (up from 179.8 to 322.4, with 1,709 new cases).

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on Public Health England data published on October 14 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 10; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 10; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 3; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 3.