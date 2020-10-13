Ten patients test positive for Covid-19 at Swansea hospital

Morriston Hospital in Swansea

A new coronavirus outbreak at a hospital in South Wales has caused routine surgeries to be postponed, after 10 patients and five members of staff tested positive.

The outbreak at Morriston Hospital in Swansea has forced staff to prioritise care for emergency and urgent cardiac and cardiology patients, while strict infection control plans are put in place.

Swansea Bay University Health Board said most of the infections were confined to the hospital’s cardiac services.

Routine planned cardiac surgery at Morriston Hospital has been temporarily suspended following a localised Covid-19 outbreak. Fore more details: https://t.co/SY0eWK8doe pic.twitter.com/iHSw6T8qtF — Swansea Bay NHS (@SwanseabayNHS) October 13, 2020

The health board said: “We have acted swiftly to initiate a robust infection control response, together with colleagues from Public Health Wales.

“This has included contact tracing, the wider testing of staff, and stringent mitigating actions aimed at preventing further infections, including closing four wards.

“Staff who have tested positive and their contacts are isolating at home, and patients who have tested positive are being carefully managed, with stringent infection control measures in place.”

The health board said its other hospital in Swansea, Singleton Hospital, had seen nine members of maternity staff test positive for Covid-19 and they are currently isolating.

Its executive medical director, Professor Richard Evans, said: “The safety of our patients and staff is paramount and we are doing all we can to contain the spread of the virus while minimising the impact on our services.