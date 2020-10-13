Ex-British Army chief urges public to support veterans with Tommy Club

Veterans prepare materials for the launch of General Lord Dannatt's support club

A former head of the British Army is calling on members of the public to join his new veterans support club, which aims to help ex-servicemen and women into work.

Launched by General Lord Richard Dannatt, who served as chief of the general staff from 2006 to 2009, the Tommy Club will raise funds for those who have served in the armed forces.

The club will see its supporters, known as Tommy Champions, rise through bronze, silver and gold ranks by fundraising for military veterans.

It has been set up with Royal British Legion Industries (RBLI), which provides employment to hundreds of veterans through social enterprise factories in Kent and Scotland.

General Lord Richard Dannatt (Ben Birchall/PA)

General Lord Dannatt, the club’s founding president, launched the national club on Tuesday.

Throughout lockdown, injured veterans working in the RBLI’s social enterprise factories have raised more than £1 million for their fellow ex-service personnel through the manufacture and sale of Tommy figures.

The same veterans will make products especially for the club’s supporters, including the Tommy figures and collectable silver pin badges.

General Lord Dannatt said: “The challenges of this year have affected us all and each of us face uncertainty.

“But what is certain is that the brave servicemen and women who served our country should not be left behind as the challenges continue.

“It is crucial that they are given the opportunities to work, to thrive, and to lead independent lives.