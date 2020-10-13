‘Concerning’ rise in Covid fatalities as UK sees highest daily deaths since June

Social distance sign

Public Health England (PHE) has warned the rise in Covid-19 deaths is “hugely concerning” as the UK sees the highest daily figure in four months.

The Government said a further 143 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Tuesday.

This brings the total number of deaths in the UK to 43,018m, according to Government figures.

It is the highest daily figure since 164 deaths were reported on June 10, but there is often a delay in the reporting of deaths over a weekend.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have now been 58,500 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Dr Yvonne Doyle, PHE medical director, said: “The trend in Covid-related deaths is starting to rise quickly, which is hugely concerning.

“We have seen cases increasing especially in older age groups, which is leading to more hospital admissions.

“This is a stark reminder for us to follow the guidelines.

“Importantly, do not mix with others when unwell.

“We must all do our part to help control the virus by following the restrictions in our areas, maintaining social distance, wearing a face covering in enclosed spaces and washing our hands regularly.”