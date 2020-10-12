Which local authorities have been categorised as ‘high’ and ‘very high’ risk?

CoronavirusPublished: Last Updated:

The Prime Minister has announced a three-tier approach to coronavirus restrictions in England.

Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Boris Johnson has announced a three-tier approach to coronavirus restrictions with all of England put into medium, high and very high risk categories.

The Prime Minister set out the simplified and standardised system in a bid to stem the surge in Covid-19 cases.

Covid-19 alert levels in England
(PA Graphics)

Here is a breakdown of the areas under each level of the new alert system.

Very high:

Liverpool City Region
– Liverpool
– Knowsley
– Wirral
– St Helens
– Sefton
– Halton

High:

Cheshire
– Cheshire West and Chester
– Cheshire East

Greater Manchester
– Manchester
– Bolton
– Bury
– Stockport
– Tameside
– Trafford
– Wigan
– Salford
– Rochdale
– Oldham

Warrington
– Warrington

Derbyshire
– High Peak – the wards of: Tintwistle, Padfield, Dinting, St John’s, Old Glossop, Whitfield, Simmondley, Gamesley, Howard Town, Hadfield South and Hadfield North

Lancashire
– Lancashire
– Blackpool
– Preston
– Blackburn with Darwen
– Burnley

West Yorkshire
– Leeds
– Bradford
– Kirklees
– Calderdale
– Wakefield

South Yorkshire
– Barnsley
– Rotherham
– Doncaster
– Sheffield

North East
– Newcastle
– South Tyneside
– North Tyneside
– Gateshead
– Sunderland
– Durham
– Northumberland

Tees Valley
– Middlesbrough
– Redcar and Cleveland
– Stockton-on-Tees
– Darlington
– Hartlepool

West Midlands
– Birmingham
– Sandwell
– Solihull
– Wolverhampton
– Walsall

Leicester
– Leicester
– Oadby and Wigston

Nottingham
– Nottinghamshire
– Nottingham City

Medium:

All other areas in England.

Coronavirus
Health
News
UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News