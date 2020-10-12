What the papers say – October 12

A collection of British newspapers

News of further coronavirus restrictions in the UK lead the majority of Monday’s papers ahead of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s statement on a new lockdown.

The Times reports the Government’s latest strategy will involve the country being split into three tiers, with Liverpool facing the “toughest curbs” under the proposals.

The Daily Telegraph reports on “last orders” being called for the North, with the paper saying pubs will be told to close their doors for a month from 5pm on Wednesday.

Tomorrow's Daily Telegraph front page: 'Johnson calls last orders for the North'#TomorrowsPapersToday Read more: https://t.co/f9ql84xSNT pic.twitter.com/41OHitK9yz — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 11, 2020

The Guardian carries a warning from Downing Street that the UK is at a “critical juncture” when it comes to tackling Covid-19.

Metro dubs the month “Locktober”, while the Daily Express says the “drastic new shutdown” aims to “save the NHS”.

Tomorrow’s #frontpage – Millions Face Drastic New Shutdown To Save The NHS#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/RqcHcFT4vw — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) October 11, 2020

The i leads with a travel ban which will reportedly form part of the curbs, while The Independent says there is a “postcode lottery” in fines being handed out for breaching Covid legislation.

Monday's front page: Travel ban ahead for areas in lockdown #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/CrADgrOrsw — i newspaper (@theipaper) October 11, 2020

The Daily Mirror leads with a poll suggesting 85% of workers are “petrified” about their jobs.

While the Daily Mail says Mr Johnson has been warned local lockdowns will “shatter the economy”.

Elsewhere, the Financial Times reports on plans to limit the power of “Big Tech”.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, international edition, Monday 12 October https://t.co/xZeLyNrI3e pic.twitter.com/ZAR3ND62M9 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) October 11, 2020