Two further suspects arrested over death of ‘big softie’ shot as he walked home

Dean Edwards death

Murder probe detectives have arrested two men over the death of a father-of-four gunned down in a case of “mistaken identity” as he made his way home.

Scotland Yard said the suspects, aged 30 and 22, were arrested on Monday on suspicion of murdering Dean Edwards in Penge, south London, on July 12.

The older man was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a CS canister, while the younger suspect was also held on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs, the Metropolitan Police said.

Dean Edwards was described by his family as a “big softie”, who police said had never been in trouble with the police (Family handout/PA)

Another man, Taylor Purdy, 25, of south-east London, has already appeared in court charged with Mr Edwards’ murder.

Police said 43-year-old Mr Edwards sustained a single fatal injury to his head as he left Betts Park in the early hours.

He crossed the park and was walking down the alleyway leading onto Croydon Road near his home when he was shot with a 9mm pistol.

His lifeless body was discovered at around 2am.

Hollie Edwards, the daughter of Dean Edwards, looks at tributes for her father at Betts Park in south London (Yui Mok/PA)

Police said Mr Edwards, who adopted three stepchildren in his early 20s, was not involved in any criminal activity and had never been in trouble with them before.

Mr Edwards’ daughter Hollie Edwards, 21, told the PA news agency a month after his death: “Our dad was a friendly, bubbly and loving person.

“He was never confrontational and hated arguments, he was a big softie at heart, loved all the grandchildren and spoiled them.

“He was a good, innocent person.

“Mistaken identity is the only thing that makes sense – and that just doesn’t make sense.”