Pubs will be allowed to stay open in Greater Manchester, MPs told

Call with the Secretary of State confirms GM will be placed in Tier 2 with household restrictions on meeting indoors in any setting, but not outdoors

Pubs serving food remain open

Oldham will be removed from its enhanced lockdown measures and brought into line with GM *at last*

— Jim McMahon MP (@JimfromOldham) October 12, 2020