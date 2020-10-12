Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Bar staff clearing away tables for the evening in Manchester (Danny Lawson/PA)

Here is Monday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to October 9, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent three days (October 10-12) has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.

A member of staff pours a drink in the Richmond pub in Liverpool as Prime Minister Boris Johnson reads a statement on television (Peter Byrne/PA)

Nottingham continues to have the highest rate in England, with 2,777 new cases recorded in the seven days to October 9 – the equivalent of 834.2 cases per 100,000 people.

This is a huge jump from 425.7 per 100,000 in the seven days to October 2.

Knowsley has the second highest rate, which has climbed from 526.3 to 656.9, with 991 new cases.

Liverpool is in third place, where the rate has increased from 532.9 to 609.0, with 3,033 new cases.

The rate in Manchester has fallen from 561.1 to 448.4, with 2,479 new cases recorded.

Other areas recording big jumps in their seven-day rates include West Lancashire (up from 241.5 to 398.9, with 456 new cases); Blackburn with Darwen (up from 219.8 to 384.1, with 575 new cases); and County Durham (up from 170.2 to 296.0, with 1,569 new cases).

(PA graphic)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on Public Health England data published on Monday October 12 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 9; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 9; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 2; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 2.