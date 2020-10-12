Charles visits US spy base RAF Menwith Hill

Prince of Wales

The Prince of Wales has visited the top-secret US spy base RAF Menwith Hill in North Yorkshire.

Charles travelled to the communications and intelligence site near Harrogate on Monday.

The base is largely used by personnel from the US National Security Agency (NSA), as well as staff from the UK’s Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ).

Charles, patron of the Intelligence Agencies, addressed staff and met workers to recognise the importance of what they do.

He also toured the operations centre and was briefed on the station’s history, mission and partnerships.

Squadron Leader Geoff Dickson, Commanding Officer at RAF Menwith Hill, said after the visit: “The delight on the faces of our employees reflects the honour we all feel in seeing His Royal Highness come to RAF Menwith Hill to see first hand the work that we do, particularly in the year in which we are commemorating 60 years of operations.”

Charles explored the newly dedicated Serenity Park community space, which was built to commemorate the 60th anniversary of operations at the site in September this year.

RAF Menwith Hill is known for its giant radomes, large white weatherproof globe structures, which are nicknamed the golf balls because of their white, dimpled appearance, and which were designed to shield and protect radar equipment.

At Catterick Garrison, The Prince of Wales visited the Royal Dragoon Guards today. His Royal Highness has been Colonel-in-Chief of the Regiment since 1992. pic.twitter.com/blynIxXOD8 — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) October 12, 2020

The site was established in 1954 to act as a “communication intercept and intelligence support service” for both the UK and the US.

Owned by the Ministry of Defence, the land is made available to the US Department of Defence under the Nato Status of Forces Agreement 1951.

The base’s operations and location have frequently attracted controversy, with protesters objecting to the nature of its work and the presence of international military personnel.

During his day trip to North Yorkshire Charles also met soldiers from the Royal Dragoon Guards at Catterick Garrison.

Charles is Colonel in Chief of the British Army’s armoured cavalry regiment.