What the papers say – October 11

British newspapers

Pressure building on Boris Johnson over new restrictions in the north of England features among the stories on Sunday’s front pages.

The Observer and Sunday Express report Northern mayors are considering taking legal action against the Government over new local lockdowns for the north-west and north-east.

OBSERVER: PM ‘betraying his red wall voters over cash’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/TWvDoCsAEi — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 10, 2020

Tomorrow's #frontpage – Lockdown Revolt Hits Boris: Northern leaders threaten legal action in row over furlough payouts#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/rqgXGAB4TM — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) October 10, 2020

The Sunday Telegraph says millions of people will be asked not to leave their local areas under the measures, while the lockdowns are turning the PM into “the new” Margaret Thatcher, according to the Sunday People.

Tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph front page: "Millions will be ordered not to leave local areas"#TomorrowsPapersToday Read here: https://t.co/yZrxYjBOiG pic.twitter.com/icEbpsvgYB — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 10, 2020

The Sunday Mirror leads with accusations that top Tory MPs are “dodging” lockdowns in their local areas.

The Sunday Times reports local mayors are to be given more control over the coronavirus test and trace system.

Town halls will be given more powers to take control of the war against the virus — The Sunday Times reports #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/e56sAchBzD — The Sunday Times (@thesundaytimes) October 10, 2020

Elsewhere, The Independent says an “obscure rule” will deny MPs a vote on Brexit food standards.