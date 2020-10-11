Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Police on patrol in Liverpool city centre, ahead of the 10pm curfew for pubs and restaurants (Peter Byrne/PA)

Here is Sunday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to October 8, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent three days (October 9-11) has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.

Nottingham continues to have the highest rate in England, with 2,763 new cases recorded in the seven days to October 8 – the equivalent of 830.0 cases per 100,000 people.

This is a huge jump from 314.5 per 100,000 in the seven days to October 1.

Knowsley has the second highest rate, which has climbed from 485.9 to 669.5, with 1,010 new cases.

Liverpool is in third place, where the rate has increased from 504.4 to 598.5, with 2,981 new cases.

Other areas recording big jumps in their seven-day rates include West Lancashire (up from 217.8 to 398.1, with 455 new cases); Exeter (up from 229.8 to 380.5, with 500 new cases); Blackburn with Darwen (up from 208.4 to 355.4, with 532 new cases); and Broxtowe (up from 115.8 to 265.7, with 303 new cases).

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on Public Health England data published on Sunday October 11 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 8; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 8; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 1; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 1.