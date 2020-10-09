Harry and Meghan join podcast to support World Mental Health Day

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have appeared on a podcast to mark World Mental Health Day. Yui Mok/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have recorded a podcast with a group of teenagers to mark World Mental Health Day.

Harry and Meghan joined the Californian high school students for their “Teenager Therapy” broadcast, which will be aired online on Saturday at noon.

The couple may have recorded the podcast on Tuesday, the day they were spotted going out to dinner with actress Katharine McPhee, thought to be an old school friend of the duchess, and her husband David Foster a music producer.

The A-list couple have recently announced they are expecting a baby, and reports claimed the intimate night held in Santa Barbara was to celebrate their good news

A CONVERSATION WITH THE DUKE AND DUCHESS OF SUSSEX!! DROPPING TOMORROW IN LIGHT OF #WorldMentalHealthDay pic.twitter.com/BxSjdvV1SO — Teenager Therapy (@TeenagerTherapy) October 9, 2020

Meghan and Harry’s podcast appearance with Gael, Kayla, and Thomas will see them chat about prioritising mental health, removing the stigma around the issue, and how everyone can contribute to a healthier world.

The broadcast was recorded earlier this week in the area of Santa Barbara where the Sussexes now live, and with everyone socially distanced and wearing masks.

It normally features five senior students, from Loara High School in the Orange County city of Anaheim, who have candid conversations about a range of topics from mental health, school and family to friendships and sexuality.

The duke and duchess learned about Teenager Therapy from a New York Times profile on the hosts and show a few months ago.