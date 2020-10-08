Taoiseach – PM Johnson should financially support NI’s Covid-19 measures

Brexit

Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin has urged the UK Prime Minister to financially support Northern Ireland’s Covid-19 restrictions.

He discussed the rising numbers of cases on both sides of the Irish border with Boris Johnson on Thursday morning.

He said: “I made a very strong point to the British Prime Minister this morning that the situation is very, very worrying in terms of the growing numbers in Northern Ireland and that they needed support, that the Northern Ireland Executive needed support, and that if he could give consideration in terms of financial support to underpin any efforts or any restrictions that they themselves might decide to bring in.”

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mr Martin made his comments at Farmleigh House in Dublin.

He said the two leaders did not discuss introducing an island-wide “circuit breaker” short-term tightening of restrictions.

“The UK has its own issues and challenges in relation to regional approaches that it is adopting to the Coved situation,” he added.

He said: “It was really around the idea of supporting the North in whatever measures the First Minister and Deputy First Minister might decide to take and highlighting the concerns about the growing numbers in the North and the need for coordination. But also critically also supports.”

The Prime Minister recently told the BBC he will provide extra resources to help the Stormont executive fight a second wave of coronavirus.

He said he will work with First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill if they opt for a so-called “circuit breaker”.

This is a limited lockdown over a number of weeks to try and stem rising numbers of cases.