Man charged with doctor and daughter double murder

Mother and daughter murder

A man has been charged with the double murder of a doctor and her daughter, police said.

Dr Saman Mir Sacharvi, 49, and her daughter, Vian Mangrio, 14, were found dead at their smoke and fire-damaged house in Reedley, near Burnley, on October 1.

Dr Sacharvi was found to have been assaulted and died from pressure to her neck, police said.

On Thursday, Lancashire Police said that Shabaz Khan had been charged with two counts of murder as well as arson being reckless as to whether life is endangered.

The 51-year-old, of Ribble Avenue, Burnley, is due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on Friday, the force added.

A 44-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and aiding and abetting murder remains in custody, police said.

Vian Magrio, 14, who was found dead along with her mother Dr Saman Mir Sacharvi, 49, at their fire damaged home (Lancashire Police/PA)

Detective Superintendent Jon Holmes said: “Our thoughts remain with Saman and Vian’s family and we have officers supporting them at this awful time.

“We are continuing to ask anybody with information about this incident to get in touch with us.

Tributes left at the scene where Dr Saman Mir Scharvi, 49, and daughter Vian Mangrio, 14, were found dead in their fire and smoke-damaged house (Kim Pilling/PA)

“If you were in the area and saw something suspicious, have dashcam or CCTV from the area or have any other information, we would ask you to contact us straight away.”

The second victim has yet to be formally identified, but is believed to be Miss Mangrio.

Dr Saman Mir Sacharvi, 49, who was found dead along with her daughter (Lancashire Police/PA)

The post-mortem investigation remains ongoing for her, so a cause of death has not been established, but police said she was found badly burnt at the address.

Her mother, understood to be originally from Pakistan, was a junior doctor with Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust’s specialist perinatal community mental health team since February.