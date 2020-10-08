Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in Wales

A masked woman walks past closed fairground rides on the seafront at Barry Island in the Vale of Glamorgan

Here are the latest figures for the seven-day rate of new Covid-19 cases for every local authority area in Wales.

The figures, for the seven days to October 5, are based on tests carried out in NHS Wales laboratories and tests conducted on Welsh residents processed in commercial laboratories.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent three days (October 6-8) has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.

(PA graphic)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on data published on the Public Health Wales Covid-19 surveillance dashboard on October 8.

From left to right, the list reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 5; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 5; rate of new cases in the seven days to September 28; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to September 28.