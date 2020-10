Friday would have marked the 80th birthday of the late Beatles star John Lennon.

The musician died in 1980 in New York after he was shot by Mark David Chapman.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at his life in pictures.

Comedian Peter Cook talking to John Lennon in 1966 (PA)

The Beatles in 1967 (PA)

The Beatles at a recording session in London in 1967 (PA)

George Harrison and John Lennon depart London Airport in 1965 (PA)

John Lennon with his then wife Cynthia Lennon at Heathrow Airport in 1968 (PA)

Actor Victor Spinetti with John Lennon and Yoko Ono attending the first night of Lennon’s first play at The Old Vic National Theatre in London in 1968 (PA)

John Lennon at the recording studio in 1967 (PA)

The Beatles showing their MBE Insignias in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace in 1965 (PA)

The Beatles board a plane in London in 1966 (PA)