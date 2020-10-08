Fundraiser completes second peak wearing deep-sea diving suit

Lloyd Scott Three Peaks Challenge

A veteran fundraiser has reached the summit of Scafell Pike wearing a 130lb deep-sea diving suit, completing the second stage of his final charity challenge.

Lloyd Scott, who is best known for his world record of taking the longest recorded time to complete a marathon, is attempting to climb the Three Peaks wearing the 58.9kg diving suit.

Veteran fundraiser Lloyd Scott at the summit of Scafell Pike (Joe Giddens/PA)

Tackling Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Mount Snowdon will be the 58-year-old’s final charity challenge, having raised more than £5 million across 30 years for charitable causes.

Mr Scott completed the ascent of Scafell Pike on Thursday, after reaching the peak of Scotland’s highest mountain on Monday.

? ? "It’s just two of the trilogy really, just need to get down safe, then we’ll focus on Snowdon. I really don’t want all this effort to go to waste and for those children not to benefit from it" ? 2 down, 1 to go… ⛰️✅⛰️✅ ?⛰️ https://t.co/zF3at8AVgn pic.twitter.com/AsWzY9pYGM — Lord's Taverners (@LordsTaverners) October 8, 2020

He is raising money for The Lord’s Taverners, a youth cricket and disability sports charity, of which he has been a member for 15 years.

Mr Scott’s first charity challenge was the 1987 London Marathon, which he completed after being diagnosed with leukaemia.

He has since completed an Everest marathon, an underwater marathon, and cycled a Penny Farthing across Australia.