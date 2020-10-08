Five Met officers probed for misconduct over Team GB athlete stop and search

Bianca Williams police stop

Five police officers are being investigated for misconduct over a stop and search of Team GB athlete Bianca Williams in a car this summer.

The sprinter accused the Metropolitan Police of “racial profiling” after she and her partner Ricardo Dos Santos were stopped in west London in July.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct said it had advised five Met officers they are subject to a misconduct investigation.

The watchdog said the officers will be investigated for potential breaches of police standards of professional behaviour relating to use of force, duties and responsibilities, and authority, respect and courtesy.

We welcome a full and thorough investigation. pic.twitter.com/vAvZw52Rgq — Bianca Williams (@BiancaaWills) July 8, 2020

Footage of the incident in Maida Vale on 4 July was shared widely on Twitter at the time after being posted by former Olympic medallist Linford Christie.

Williams made a complaint about the incident on Twitter and the Met made a referral to the IOPC, the watchdog said.

IOPC regional director Sal Naseem said: “Having analysed a range of evidence including police body worn, dashcam video and witness statements, we now have a fuller picture of the officers’ interactions with the couple and their child.

“As a result, we have taken the decision that this meets the threshold for a misconduct investigation, the allegations will now be investigated thoroughly and independently.