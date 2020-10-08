Cap excessive salaries to save jobs during pandemic, urge think tanks

Notes and coins

Excessive salaries should be capped to raise wages for lower-paid workers and to help save jobs, according to a new report.

Think tanks Autonomy and the High Pay Centre called on the Government to take action, suggesting that a maximum wage of £100,000 could redistribute money equivalent to more than one million jobs.

If only the top 1% of earners were targeted then nine million low and middle income workers would have their wages boosted, said their report.

Mass lay-offs would not be necessary during the current virus crisis if the very rich were paid a little less, it was suggested.

A minimum wage of £10.50 an hour could be achieved if a salary cap of £187,000 was introduced, affecting the top 0.6% of earners and giving pay rises to more than three million workers, research indicated.

Autonomy also released new polling which it said showed public support for the introduction of a maximum wage cap of £100,000.

Will Stronge, of Autonomy, said: “A maximum wage is popular with the public and could be an essential tool for making sure that industries and those that work in them survive this pandemic.

“Let’s be honest – earning anything more than £100,000 a year is by most people’s standards extremely excessive, especially during an economic crisis where millions are being made unemployed.

“If income was distributed just a little more fairly, you could still have high salaries but with much higher employment and higher average wages too.”

Luke Hildyard, director of the High Pay Centre, said: “Tolerating the vast gaps between those at the top and everybody else in this country is a far more extremist policy than putting a cap on annual earnings of £200,000 – enough to enable a lifestyle of absolute luxury compared to the vast majority of the population, and a perfectly sufficient reward for doing a difficult or demanding job.