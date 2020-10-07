Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

A sign in the window of the student accommodation at Nottingham Trent University (Mike Egerton/PA)

Here is Wednesday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to October 4, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent three days (October 5-7) has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.

Knowsley now has the highest rate in England, with 867 new cases recorded in the seven days to October 4 – the equivalent of 574.7 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up sharply from 334.7 per 100,000 in the seven days to September 27.

Liverpool has the second highest rate, which has jumped from 342.3 to 551.6, with 2,747 new cases.

Manchester is in third place, where the rate has also increased sharply, from 307.0 to 541.5 with 2,994 new cases.

A Stop the Spread sign in Nottingham, which has seen 1,654 new cases in the seven days to October 4 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Other areas recording big jumps in their seven-day rates include Nottingham (up from 94.3 to 496.8, with 1,654 new cases); Newcastle upon Tyne (up from 298.9 to 479.8, with 1,453 new cases); Leeds (up from 170.3 to 363.5, with 2,883 new cases); and Sheffield (up from 120.9 to 358.2, with 2,095 new cases).

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on Public Health England data published on Wednesday October 7 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 4; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 4; rate of new cases in the seven days to September 27; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to September 27.