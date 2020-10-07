Glorious autumn sunshine gives way to heavy rain showers

Weather warnings have been issued for Wales and parts of central England.

A band of wind and rain has started to move across the UK, putting a temporary end to the glorious sunshine which has lit up autumn landscapes across the country.

Forecasters said the rain which hit the far south-west of England on Wednesday afternoon will move north, spreading across Wales and central England from the evening and leading to showers across many areas on Thursday morning.

A stag shelters near a tree as the autumn sun rises over Studley Royal Deer Park in North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)
Trees displaying autumnal colours alongside Tower Bridge and the Walkie Talkie building in central London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The Met Office has issued yellow warning for rain in Wales, parts of the Midlands and the Manchester area from 9pm on Wednesday until 9am on Thursday.

Forecaster Craig Snell explained that exceptional rainfall totals were not expected but, as this band of heavy rain followed shortly after the deluges at the weekend, there was a chance of localised flooding in places.

Deer at Raby Castle, a medieval castle near Staindrop in County Durham (Owen Humphreys/PA)

He said: “The rain amounts will not be huge but, coming after quite a wet weekend there could be some surface water and there also might be localised flooding as well.”

Mr Snell said Wednesday does appear to have been the best day of the week, although he said the worst of the rain showers should be over by Thursday afternoon, bringing sunny spells in places.

And he said the unsettled weather should settle down at the weekend with more sun expected on Sunday – albeit with temperatures dropping from the seasonal averages being enjoyed across much of the country mid-week.

