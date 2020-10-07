Book claims Kate refused Queen’s Christmas invitation

Duchess of Cambridge visits Scouts

The Duchess of Cambridge refused an invitation from the Queen to attend a royal family Christmas prior to her engagement to William, a new book has claimed.

Noted royal biographer Robert Lacey wrote the Queen extended her first invitation to an unregistered partner for the family’s traditional Christmas lunch to Kate in 2006.

But the then 24-year-old declined the historic request, according to Mr Lacey’s book Battle of Brothers, which is being serialised in the Daily Mail.

He writes Kate “would go to Sandringham on Christmas Day only when she was engaged and had a ring to prove it”.

The book has also claimed a serious rift developed between William and Harry years before Meghan came into the younger brother’s life.

The response to the Nazi costume incident in 2005 prompted Harry to reconsider his older brother’s involvement and the differing treatments of the pair.

Mr Lacey also wrote the Queen felt the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were “erratic and impulsive” in making their departure from the royal family.