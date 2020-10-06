Weekly coronavirus deaths rise by more than half in seven days – ONS

The provisional number of deaths registered in England and Wales in the week ending 25 September 2020 (Week 39) was 9,634.

This was

▪️ 111 more than Week 38▪️ 257 more than the five-year average for Week 39

— Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) October 6, 2020