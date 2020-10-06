Rare orange lobster rescued by fishmonger and rehomed in Blackpool aquarium

Orange lobster

A “one in 30 million” orange Canadian lobster has been saved by a fishmonger and rehomed in a Blackpool aquarium.

Fishmonger Steve Atkinson spotted the carrot-coloured crustacean in a crate from Canada after it was delivered to Neve Fishmongers in Fleetwood, Lancashire.

Mr Atkinson said the shellfish “stood out dramatically” from its fellows and contacted Sea Life Blackpool – where it was revealed to the public on Tuesday in its new home.

The species is usually a speckled dark brown, only turning a bright orangey-red when cooked.

Scott Blacker, the curator at Sea Life Blackpool, said the rescued invertebrate’s apricot shades are “extremely rare”.

“Its striking and extremely unusual orange colour is actually only found in one in 30 million Canadian lobster,” said Mr Blacker.

“It really is something very special.

Canadian lobsters are usually dark brown (Sea Life Blackpool/PA)

“For this reason, we have taken care of the lobster which remained in quarantine with us for 21 days.