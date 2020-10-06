Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

People queuing outside a walk-in coronavirus test centre at Allerton Library in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Here is Tuesday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to October 3, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent three days (October 4-6) has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.

The rate in Manchester continues to climb, with 3,105 new cases recorded in the seven days to October 3 – the equivalent of 561.6 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 261.2 per 100,000 in the seven days to September 26.

Knowsley has the second highest rate, which is up from 335.4 to 534.3, with 806 new cases.

Liverpool is in third place, where the rate has also increased sharply, from 325.1 to 516.0 with 2,570 new cases.

Other areas recording big jumps in their seven-day rates include Newcastle upon Tyne (up from 297.5 to 445.1, with 1,348 new cases); Nottingham (up from 71.2 to 440.1, with 1,465 new cases); Leeds (up from 154.6 to 346.6, with 2,749 new cases); and Sheffield (up from 112.3 to 320.4, with 1,874 new cases).

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on Public Health England data published on Tuesday October 6 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 3; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 3; rate of new cases in the seven days to September 26; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to September 26.