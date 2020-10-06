Dress that doubles as a face mask sells out

Retailer PrettyLittleThing releases dress with built-in face mask

Retailer PrettyLittleThing has released a little black dress that could be the answer to pandemic fashion needs because it includes a built-in face covering.

The black body-con dress, priced at £15, sold out quickly after model Lottie Moss was seen wearing the outfit in London.

(PrettyLittleThing/PA)

The dress includes ear straps at the top of its roll neck, meaning the fabric can be pulled up and secured over the nose and mouth.

A spokeswoman for PLT told the PA news agency: “This has now been restocked so is still available in some sizes.”