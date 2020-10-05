What the papers say – October 6

A collection of British newspapers

A costly IT error for UK coronavirus tracing and the latest on Donald Trump’s Covid-19 battle splash on many of the front pages.

The Guardian reports contact tracers were “scrambling” to reach up to 50,000 people who were not told to self-isolate following a “spreadsheet blunder”, which Metro describes as a “world-beating fiasco”.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 6 October 2020: Race to warn 50,000 people of virus risks after ‘catastrophic’ IT blunder pic.twitter.com/v0V9vBPTxy — Guardian news (@guardiannews) October 5, 2020

The Health Secretary has admitted the “fiasco” over 16,000 missing positive coronavirus tests is “ongoing” and nearly half the cases have yet to be contacted “to ask for their close contacts”, according to The Independent.

Tuesday’s INDEPENDENT: Half of missing Covid cases still to be contacted #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ZPpE7LFrKB — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) October 5, 2020

The Daily Star says the Prime Minister’s father has again been caught in a “mask blunder”, while the Daily Express reports the Chancellor has warned of tax increases as the Government tries to pay for its funding of emergency pandemic provisions.

Donald Trump has told Americans not to be afraid of Covid-19, according to The Daily Telegraph, with the i saying the US president claims he has beaten his illness.

Tuesday's front page: Donald Trump claims he has beaten Covid-19, 72 hours after being hospitalised #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/VKkVFT2Z9R — i newspaper (@theipaper) October 5, 2020

The Times reports Boris Johnson will announce offshore wind will power every home in Britain by 2030, in a story also covered by the Daily Mail.

Wind power to run every home in Britain by 2030#TomorrowsPapersToday @MsHelicat pic.twitter.com/2hi7mjAMui — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) October 5, 2020

Tuesday’s MAIL: Wind farms to power EVERY home #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/UEQTXufsbD — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) October 5, 2020

The Financial Times says the International Monetary Fund has urged wealthy western countries including the UK to increase public funding of green technology.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Tuesday October 6 https://t.co/n1hNw3ffLw pic.twitter.com/f7ZJXd0Fho — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) October 5, 2020