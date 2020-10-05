Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

A woman deposits a test into a box at a coronavirus testing centre in Bedford

Here is Monday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to October 2, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent three days (October 3-5) has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.

A man in a face mask walks past the Liver Building in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

The rate in Manchester has soared, with 2,927 new cases recorded in the seven days to October 2 – the equivalent of 529.4 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 246.4 per 100,000 in the seven days to September 25.

Knowsley has the second highest rate, which is up from 324.1 to 498.5, with 752 new cases.

Liverpool is in third place, where the rate has also increased sharply, from 306.4 to 487.1 with 2,426 new cases.

Other areas recording big jumps in their seven-day rates include Newcastle upon Tyne (up from 268.1 to 434.9, with 1,317 new cases); Nottingham (up from 59.5 to 382.4, with 1,273 new cases); Leeds (up from 144.9 to 316.8, with 2,513 new cases); and Sheffield (up from 100.9 to 286.6, with 1,676 new cases).

(PA graphic)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on Public Health England data published on Monday October 5 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 2; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 2; rate of new cases in the seven days to September 25; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to September 25.