Pub fined £1,000 for wedding party that went on past midnight

#WATCH | This is what we found when we were called to reports of a lock-in at a pub in #Erdington – two hours after it should have shut because of covid laws.

We walked in to The Greyhound to find a wedding party, with drinks still being served, a DJ set up and a gazebo outside. pic.twitter.com/3LdeaqMBek

