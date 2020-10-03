What the papers say – October 4

A collection of British newspapers

Donald Trump’s condition in hospital with Covid-19 remains virtually the only story in town among the nation’s Sunday papers.

The Sunday Mirror says Mr Trump repeatedly asked if he was going to die when told of his positive test for coronavirus.

The Sunday Times goes on the treatment angle, detailing Mr Trump’s “gamble” on radical new drugs he hopes will beat the virus.

Confusion reigns over Donald Trump's health as the US president is treated with powerful new drugs against Covid-19, The Sunday Times reports #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Vn4CnCOLMI — The Sunday Times (@thesundaytimes) October 3, 2020

The Sunday Express examines conflicting reports about the 74-year-old’s condition, asking “Just how ill is President Trump?”

Fears are growing over Mr Trump’s health, while the US election is now in “chaos”, The Observer reports.

While The Sunday Telegraph goes on a similar downbeat path, saying Mr Trump had been given oxygen as his vital signs were causing concern.

The front page of The Sunday Telegraph: 'Trump 'given oxygen' as vital signs 'concerning''#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/YOq9Geu0hL — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 3, 2020

The Independent sums up the range of mixed messages about the president’s condition under a headline of “Concern, confusion and Trump’s Covid”, while running a lead story saying Britain’s health care watchdog will target poorly performing NHS maternity units.

Elsewhere, the Daily Star Sunday splashes with a photo of Boris Johnson’s father Stanley, sitting in a crowded airport with his face mask lowered, and says he risked being fined.