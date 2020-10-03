What the papers say – October 3

Donald Trump’s positive Covid-19 test and its effect on the US election dominates the nation’s papers on Saturday.
The Guardian and the Financial Times lead on Mr Trump’s diagnosis, with both saying it has thrown the US election battle into turmoil.
The Daily Telegraph takes the angle that Mr Trump will “remain in the job” and carry out his duties as president despite the diagnosis.
But the Daily Mail turns a blowtorch on the president over the fact he still attended a fundraiser after learning of aide Hope Hicks’s Covid diagnosis, asking: “How many did Trump put at risk?”
Elsewhere, The Times leads on the president being flown to Walter Reed military hospital, reportedly “fatigued but in good spirits”.
The Daily Star shines a light on the president’s often-criticised attitude towards the virus, publishing a range of Mr Trump’s past dismissals of its threat under a headline of “Well this is awkward”.
Similarly, the i splashes with “Covid-19 in the White House” above a tweet from Mr Trump from February saying the virus was “very much under control in the USA”, while The Independent also hoists Mr Trump by his own past comments on the matter.
In other topics, the Daily Express leads on Boris Johnson saying billions of pounds “liberated” by Brexit will help build 40 hospitals.
And the Daily Mirror has revived an old football WAG spat, with Coleen Rooney claiming she has proof Rebekah Vardy leaked stories about her to the media.