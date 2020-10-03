Doctor found dead alongside daughter died from pressure to neck, tests reveal

Saman Mir Sacharvi and Vian Magrio

A doctor found dead along with her teenage daughter died from pressure to her neck, a post-mortem examination has revealed.

Dr Saman Mir Sacharvi, 49, and Vian Mangrio, 14, were found dead inside their fire and smoke-damaged house in Burnley, Lancashire, by police at around 8.45am on Thursday.

A Home Office post-mortem examination on Dr Sacharvi revealed on Saturday that she was also assaulted before she died.

Tests have shown Miss Mangrio was badly burnt, but officials have not yet determined the cause of her death.

Officers who attended the house on Colne Road, Burnley, discovered their bodies along with evidence of fire and smoke inside.

Dr Sacharvi died from pressure to her neck, tests have revealed (Lancashire Police/PA)

Lancashire Police confirmed they have opened a murder inquiry but detectives are keeping an open mind on the circumstances.

Their next of kin have been informed and they are being supported by specially trained officers.

Miss Mangrio was a pupil at Marsden Heights School in nearby Nelson.

Superintendent Jon Holmes, Lancashire Constabulary’s head of major crime, expressed his “deepest condolences” to the family.

“This is a truly harrowing set of circumstances and my thoughts are very much with the loved ones of Dr Sacharvi and Miss Mangrio,” he said.

“We are now treating the investigation as a double murder inquiry and although we are still in the relatively early stages, we have a dedicated team of detectives and staff working on it.

Vian Mangrio, 14, was found dead alongside her mother (Lancashire Police/PA)

“They are following a number of lines of inquiry to piece together exactly what has happened.

“I would now appeal to anyone with any information about these two deaths to get in touch with us.

“Perhaps you have seen something suspicious close to the scene in recent days or weeks, maybe you have CCTV or dashcam footage taken in the area that you can share with us, or perhaps you think you know who may be responsible.

“Even if you think that the information you have is insignificant, please come and speak to us and let us be the judge.

“We also recognise that this will have caused concern in the local community and we would like to reassure residents that we have extra patrols in and around the area.”