What the papers say – September 30

Wednesday’s papers are dominated by reaction to Boris Johnson apologising for being confused about the Government’s coronavirus restrictions.

Metro says the Prime Minister’s apology came after he “misspoke” when asked to clarify restrictions in north-east England, with the Daily Mirror adding the gaffe “sparked anger” among those facing lockdown measures.

Meanwhile The Daily Telegraph reports rebel Tory MPs were last night “on the brink” of gaining the ability to vote on coronavirus restriction measures following the PM’s apology.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Confusion over rules quickens Tory revolt'#tomorrowspaperstodayhttps://t.co/sPyoARBJvr pic.twitter.com/tzyN0RBrLF — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 29, 2020

And The Sun pokes fun at the confusion over whether or not you can meet a mate for a pint.

Tomorrow's front page: Booze-loving Brits left baffled last night over confusing new rules for pubs in lockdown areas. pic.twitter.com/bNlKwFLM1L — The Sun (@TheSun) September 29, 2020

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail, Daily Express and i all lead with a charity’s warning that “a million” women missed vital breast cancer screenings due to a huge backlog stemming from the lockdown.

The Times reports on Britain’s daily coronavirus infections topping 7,000 for the first time.

The Times 30/9/20 The Duchess of Cambridge joined Cubs and Beavers in Northolt, northwest London, to mark her appointment as the first female president of the Scout Association Photo : Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP via Getty Images#tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes #buyapaper @thetimes pic.twitter.com/fF0SFPf5lV — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) September 29, 2020

A leaked letter from Cabinet Office minister Lord Agnew has lambasted Whitehall for its “unacceptable” reliance on expensive management consultants, according to The Guardian.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 30 September 2020: Minister calls on Whitehall to end private fees bonanza pic.twitter.com/KBFDB3P9D2 — The Guardian (@guardian) September 29, 2020

The Independent leads with claims a hospital covered-up the misdeeds of a surgeon who “stockpiled body parts for 25 years”.

Wednesday’s INDEPENDENT Digital: “Revealed: hip surgeon who ‘stockpiled body parts for 25 years’ …and the hospital accused of a cover-up” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/fjqG4b4qFT — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) September 29, 2020

The Financial Times reports a whistleblower warned Ernst & Young of potential fraud by senior Wirecard managers four years before the company collapsed.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Wednesday September 30 https://t.co/3RXKwmnIDG pic.twitter.com/oepy1MHxlN — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) September 29, 2020

And the Daily Star says it is launching a campaign to raise money for a charity that helps dogs who were bought and abandoned during lockdown.