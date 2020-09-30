Advertising
What the papers say – September 30
The PM’s apology over confusing lockdown rules leads today’s front pages.
Wednesday’s papers are dominated by reaction to Boris Johnson apologising for being confused about the Government’s coronavirus restrictions.
Metro says the Prime Minister’s apology came after he “misspoke” when asked to clarify restrictions in north-east England, with the Daily Mirror adding the gaffe “sparked anger” among those facing lockdown measures.
Meanwhile The Daily Telegraph reports rebel Tory MPs were last night “on the brink” of gaining the ability to vote on coronavirus restriction measures following the PM’s apology.
And The Sun pokes fun at the confusion over whether or not you can meet a mate for a pint.
Elsewhere, the Daily Mail, Daily Express and i all lead with a charity’s warning that “a million” women missed vital breast cancer screenings due to a huge backlog stemming from the lockdown.
The Times reports on Britain’s daily coronavirus infections topping 7,000 for the first time.
A leaked letter from Cabinet Office minister Lord Agnew has lambasted Whitehall for its “unacceptable” reliance on expensive management consultants, according to The Guardian.
The Independent leads with claims a hospital covered-up the misdeeds of a surgeon who “stockpiled body parts for 25 years”.
The Financial Times reports a whistleblower warned Ernst & Young of potential fraud by senior Wirecard managers four years before the company collapsed.
And the Daily Star says it is launching a campaign to raise money for a charity that helps dogs who were bought and abandoned during lockdown.
