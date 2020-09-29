What the papers say – September 29

The nation’s Tuesday papers are led by stories of a growing revolt among Conservative MPs against new coronavirus offences.

The Times and i report the Prime Minister has been accused by Tory colleagues of “ruling by decree” in relation to a spate of new coronavirus offences introduced without consultation, such as pubs playing music too loudly and failing to inform employers of illness.

The Daily Mail says the rebel MPs have warned of new coronavirus restrictions amounting to a “national lockdown by default”.

Ministers came close to “placating” the Tory dissenters on Monday night, according to the Daily Express.

Advertising

Meanwhile the Daily Mirror and The Independent report the 10pm curfew on pubs and restaurants is “doing more harm than good”.

The Guardian says “snap” Covid-19 tests that yield results in 15-30 minutes are set to be rolled out globally in a “triumph” in the fight against the pandemic.

Advertising

Guardian front page, Tuesday 29 September 2020: Global deal to roll out snap Covid tests worldwide pic.twitter.com/12SIUIHU58 — The Guardian (@guardian) September 28, 2020

Parts of the UK are facing supply shortages of the flu vaccine ahead of winter, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Elderly face winter flu vaccine shortage'#tomorrowspaperstodayhttps://t.co/70uflg4Idu pic.twitter.com/qRZj0k4iSB — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 28, 2020

Metro leads with the continued “chaos” at the nation’s universities.

Elsewhere, the Financial Times reports HSBC’s shares have climbed 10% after its largest shareholder, China’s Ping An Asset Management, raised its stake in the company.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Tuesday September 29 https://t.co/qbOFlEyoTB pic.twitter.com/ywcTv5BL6x — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) September 28, 2020

And the Daily Star says Britons are set to be battered by five named storms this winter.