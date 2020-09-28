Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Monday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to September 25, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent three days (September 26-28) has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.

Knowsley has the highest rate in England, with 422 new cases recorded in the seven days to September 25 – the equivalent of 279.7 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 152.5 in the seven days to September 18.

Burnley has the second highest rate, up sharply from 157.4 to 269.9 with 240 new cases.

Advertising

Liverpool is in third place, where the rate has jumped from 165.4 to 262.2 with 1,306 new cases.

Other areas recording sharp increases in their seven-day rates include:

– Newcastle upon Tyne (up from 111.6 to 238.1, with 721 new cases)

– Manchester (up from 140.7 to 207.3, with 1,146 new cases)

Advertising

– Sunderland (up from 107.3 to 185.8, with 516 new cases)

– Birmingham (up from 96.2 to 145.1, with 1,657 new cases)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on Public Health England data published on September 28 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to September 25; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to September 25; rate of new cases in the seven days to September 18; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to September 18.

Knowsley 279.7 (422), 152.5 (230)

Burnley 269.9 (240), 157.4 (140)

Liverpool 262.2 (1306), 165.4 (824)

Newcastle upon Tyne 238.1 (721), 111.6 (338)

Bolton 231.6 (666), 204.8 (589)

Pendle 219.3 (202), 124.8 (115)

Halton 217.1 (281), 160.7 (208)

Manchester 207.3 (1146), 140.7 (778)

Hyndburn 204.8 (166), 160.4 (130)

South Tyneside 196.7 (297), 147.0 (222)

Bury 193.2 (369), 157.1 (300)

Oldham 188.9 (448), 137.9 (327)

St. Helens 187.7 (339), 120.2 (217)

Sunderland 185.8 (516), 107.3 (298)

Preston 184.4 (264), 159.3 (228)

Warrington 182.4 (383), 101.9 (214)

Blackburn with Darwen 177.0 (265), 154.3 (231)

Rochdale 165.5 (368), 125.9 (280)

Sefton 165.0 (456), 103.8 (287)

Wirral 162.6 (527), 137.6 (446)

Salford 156.9 (406), 125.9 (326)

Bradford 154.3 (833), 125.8 (679)

Birmingham 145.1 (1657), 96.2 (1098)

Tameside 143.9 (326), 119.7 (271)

Gateshead 139.6 (282), 103.9 (210)

Northumberland 139.6 (450), 60.8 (196)

Wigan 133.6 (439), 101.9 (335)

Leeds 128.1 (1016), 90.4 (717)

North Tyneside 120.2 (250), 76.0 (158)

Hartlepool 117.4 (110), 51.2 (48)

West Lancashire 114.6 (131), 57.7 (66)

Trafford 109.1 (259), 61.5 (146)

Sandwell 108.4 (356), 72.5 (238)

Rossendale 104.9 (75), 181.9 (130)

Middlesbrough 102.9 (145), 41.1 (58)

Fylde 102.7 (83), 55.7 (45)

Leicester 99.9 (354), 100.5 (356)

Craven 99.8 (57), 70.0 (40)

Kirklees 96.2 (423), 83.0 (365)

Calderdale 93.6 (198), 56.7 (120)

County Durham 90.9 (482), 47.5 (252)

Barrow-in-Furness 89.5 (60), 59.7 (40)

Stockport 89.3 (262), 61.7 (181)

Ribble Valley 85.4 (52), 34.5 (21)

Sheffield 84.5 (494), 51.8 (303)

Oadby and Wigston 84.2 (48), 73.7 (42)

Solihull 84.1 (182), 60.1 (130)

Rotherham 82.5 (219), 49.4 (131)

Darlington 81.5 (87), 23.4 (25)

Chorley 79.5 (94), 43.1 (51)

Stockton-on-Tees 78.5 (155), 31.9 (63)

South Ribble 77.6 (86), 38.8 (43)

Walsall 76.4 (218), 51.1 (146)

Wolverhampton 75.6 (199), 56.6 (149)

Coventry 72.4 (269), 41.2 (153)

Redbridge 68.5 (209), 43.9 (134)

Wakefield 68.0 (237), 40.5 (141)

Wyre 64.2 (72), 44.6 (50)

Slough 64.2 (96), 16.7 (25)

Newark and Sherwood 63.7 (78), 20.4 (25)

Richmondshire 63.3 (34), 18.6 (10)

Blackpool 62.4 (87), 63.1 (88)

Luton 62.0 (132), 36.6 (78)

High Peak 59.4 (55), 34.5 (32)

Barking and Dagenham 58.7 (125), 33.8 (72)

Cheshire West and Chester 58.6 (201), 34.7 (119)

Selby 56.3 (51), 44.1 (40)

Lincoln 55.4 (55), 27.2 (27)

Redcar and Cleveland 54.7 (75), 25.5 (35)

Rugby 54.2 (59), 56.9 (62)

York 54.1 (114), 34.7 (73)

Exeter 53.3 (70), 8.4 (11)

Newham 53.2 (188), 25.8 (91)

Nottingham 51.7 (172), 30.6 (102)

Broxtowe 50.0 (57), 21.9 (25)

Dudley 49.8 (160), 34.2 (110)

Tower Hamlets 48.7 (158), 23.7 (77)

Hounslow 48.2 (131), 23.2 (63)

Wyre Forest 47.4 (48), 27.6 (28)

Barnsley 47.0 (116), 28.8 (71)

Bedford 46.7 (81), 17.9 (31)

Cheshire East 46.3 (178), 31.0 (119)

Amber Valley 46.0 (59), 28.9 (37)

Harrogate 46.0 (74), 28.0 (45)

Bolsover 45.9 (37), 23.6 (19)

Lancaster 45.9 (67), 28.8 (42)

Hambleton 45.9 (42), 33.8 (31)

Doncaster 45.5 (142), 42.6 (133)

Nuneaton and Bedworth 45.4 (59), 32.3 (42)

South Staffordshire 45.4 (51), 31.1 (35)

Charnwood 45.2 (84), 45.2 (84)

Blaby 44.3 (45), 73.9 (75)

Hillingdon 44.3 (136), 25.7 (79)

Carlisle 44.2 (48), 7.4 (8)

Harborough 43.7 (41), 19.2 (18)

Redditch 43.4 (37), 14.1 (12)

Havering 42.4 (110), 29.3 (76)

Scarborough 42.3 (46), 27.6 (30)

Oxford 41.3 (63), 21.6 (33)

Brent 41.2 (136), 21.2 (70)

Waltham Forest 41.2 (114), 27.8 (77)

Ashfield 40.7 (52), 25.0 (32)

Ealing 40.1 (137), 23.4 (80)

Stafford 40.1 (55), 31.3 (43)

North East Derbyshire 39.4 (40), 23.7 (24)

Hinckley and Bosworth 38.9 (44), 15.9 (18)

North Lincolnshire 38.9 (67), 19.7 (34)

Stoke-on-Trent 38.6 (99), 35.9 (92)

Great Yarmouth 37.2 (37), 22.1 (22)

Hackney and City of London 36.4 (106), 22.3 (65)

Rushcliffe 36.1 (43), 30.2 (36)

Southwark 36.1 (115), 22.0 (70)

East Riding of Yorkshire 35.8 (122), 17.3 (59)

Epping Forest 34.9 (46), 27.3 (36)

Woking 34.7 (35), 11.9 (12)

Harlow 34.5 (30), 17.2 (15)

Islington 34.2 (83), 19.4 (47)

Bromsgrove 34.0 (34), 22.0 (22)

Newcastle-under-Lyme 34.0 (44), 17.8 (23)

Uttlesford 34.0 (31), 18.6 (17)

Broxbourne 33.9 (33), 44.2 (43)

Derby 33.8 (87), 31.5 (81)

Brentwood 33.8 (26), 19.5 (15)

Worcester 33.6 (34), 23.7 (24)

Harrow 33.4 (84), 21.9 (55)

Mansfield 32.9 (36), 26.5 (29)

Haringey 32.8 (88), 20.5 (55)

Allerdale 32.7 (32), 18.4 (18)

Enfield 32.7 (109), 22.8 (76)

Three Rivers 32.1 (30), 12.9 (12)

Warwick 32.0 (46), 16.0 (23)

Corby 31.8 (23), 29.1 (21)

South Derbyshire 31.7 (34), 25.2 (27)

South Lakeland 31.4 (33), 16.2 (17)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly 31.1 (178), 15.6 (89)

Barnet 31.1 (123), 18.4 (73)

Cheltenham 31.0 (36), 8.6 (10)

Copeland 30.8 (21), 22.0 (15)

North Warwickshire 30.6 (20), 32.2 (21)

Lambeth 30.1 (98), 16.6 (54)

South Bucks 30.0 (21), 11.4 (8)

Runnymede 29.1 (26), 29.1 (26)

Cannock Chase 28.8 (29), 23.8 (24)

Hammersmith and Fulham 28.6 (53), 25.4 (47)

Shropshire 28.5 (92), 15.8 (51)

Telford and Wrekin 28.4 (51), 16.7 (30)

North Kesteven 28.2 (33), 14.5 (17)

Wandsworth 28.2 (93), 17.9 (59)

St Albans 27.6 (41), 34.4 (51)

East Staffordshire 27.6 (33), 24.2 (29)

Southend-on-Sea 27.3 (50), 12.6 (23)

North East Lincolnshire 26.9 (43), 10.7 (17)

Waverley 26.9 (34), 11.1 (14)

Northampton 26.7 (60), 17.4 (39)

Basildon 26.7 (50), 15.5 (29)

Portsmouth 26.5 (57), 11.2 (24)

Kingston upon Thames 26.5 (47), 16.3 (29)

Greenwich 26.0 (75), 16.0 (46)

Spelthorne 26.0 (26), 16.0 (16)

Watford 25.9 (25), 26.9 (26)

Hertsmere 25.7 (27), 42.9 (45)

Wychavon 25.5 (33), 10.0 (13)

Malvern Hills 25.4 (20), 12.7 (10)

Bexley 25.4 (63), 13.7 (34)

Bath and North East Somerset 25.4 (49), 10.3 (20)

Ryedale 25.3 (14), 5.4 (3)

North Somerset 25.1 (54), 18.1 (39)

North West Leicestershire 25.1 (26), 12.5 (13)

West Lindsey 25.1 (24), 26.1 (25)

Plymouth 24.4 (64), 14.1 (37)

Wokingham 24.0 (41), 7.6 (13)

Surrey Heath 23.5 (21), 15.7 (14)

Worthing 23.5 (26), 31.7 (35)

Camden 23.3 (63), 19.6 (53)

Chiltern 22.9 (22), 5.2 (5)

Hull 22.7 (59), 12.3 (32)

East Hertfordshire 22.7 (34), 12.0 (18)

Kettering 22.6 (23), 23.6 (24)

Reading 22.3 (36), 6.2 (10)

Bristol 22.2 (103), 12.5 (58)

Tamworth 22.2 (17), 28.7 (22)

Lewisham 21.9 (67), 17.7 (54)

Erewash 21.7 (25), 24.3 (28)

Tandridge 21.6 (19), 14.8 (13)

Central Bedfordshire 21.5 (62), 22.2 (64)

Westminster 21.4 (56), 19.9 (52)

Peterborough 21.3 (43), 16.8 (34)

Milton Keynes 21.2 (57), 15.2 (41)

Rushmoor 21.1 (20), 14.8 (14)

Windsor and Maidenhead 21.1 (32), 21.8 (33)

Castle Point 21.0 (19), 26.6 (24)

Stratford-on-Avon 20.8 (27), 18.4 (24)

Richmond upon Thames 20.7 (41), 14.1 (28)

Kensington and Chelsea 20.5 (32), 18.6 (29)

Bassetlaw 20.4 (24), 9.4 (11)

Dartford 20.4 (23), 9.8 (11)

Gedling 20.4 (24), 11.9 (14)

Staffordshire Moorlands 20.3 (20), 18.3 (18)

Wellingborough 20.1 (16), 22.6 (18)

Lichfield 20.0 (21), 30.5 (32)

Rutland 20.0 (8), 10.0 (4)

South Kesteven 19.7 (28), 15.4 (22)

Gravesham 19.6 (21), 15.0 (16)

Bracknell Forest 19.6 (24), 18.0 (22)

West Berkshire 19.6 (31), 8.2 (13)

Gloucester 19.4 (25), 16.3 (21)

Bromley 19.3 (64), 13.5 (45)

Elmbridge 19.0 (26), 11.7 (16)

Thurrock 18.9 (33), 12.6 (22)

Guildford 18.8 (28), 8.7 (13)

Wycombe 18.3 (32), 22.3 (39)

Dacorum 18.1 (28), 11.6 (18)

Derbyshire Dales 18.0 (13), 16.6 (12)

Merton 17.9 (37), 14.0 (29)

Crawley 17.8 (20), 4.4 (5)

Tunbridge Wells 17.7 (21), 10.1 (12)

Stroud 17.5 (21), 7.5 (9)

Daventry 17.5 (15), 14.0 (12)

Havant 17.4 (22), 16.6 (21)

Medway 17.2 (48), 6.8 (19)

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole 17.2 (68), 20.2 (80)

Chesterfield 17.2 (18), 16.2 (17)

Welwyn Hatfield 17.1 (21), 11.4 (14)

Sutton 17.0 (35), 15.5 (32)

Eden 16.9 (9), 20.7 (11)

North Hertfordshire 16.5 (22), 16.5 (22)

Huntingdonshire 16.3 (29), 7.3 (13)

Croydon 16.3 (63), 14.2 (55)

Swindon 16.2 (36), 8.6 (19)

South Gloucestershire 16.1 (46), 15.4 (44)

South Hams 16.1 (14), 6.9 (6)

Cambridge 16.0 (20), 10.4 (13)

Rochford 16.0 (14), 9.2 (8)

Canterbury 15.7 (26), 10.3 (17)

Norwich 15.7 (22), 10.0 (14)

Adur 15.6 (10), 20.2 (13)

Chelmsford 15.1 (27), 9.5 (17)

Test Valley 15.1 (19), 9.5 (12)

Mendip 14.7 (17), 14.7 (17)

Vale of White Horse 14.7 (20), 10.3 (14)

Sedgemoor 13.8 (17), 6.5 (8)

South Northamptonshire 13.8 (13), 13.8 (13)

Melton 13.7 (7), 7.8 (4)

Tonbridge and Malling 13.6 (18), 7.6 (10)

East Lindsey 13.4 (19), 11.3 (16)

Hart 13.4 (13), 6.2 (6)

Sevenoaks 13.3 (16), 5.0 (6)

Hastings 13.0 (12), 5.4 (5)

East Northamptonshire 12.7 (12), 11.6 (11)

Mid Sussex 12.6 (19), 6.6 (10)

Eastbourne 12.5 (13), 4.8 (5)

Torbay 12.5 (17), 5.1 (7)

Braintree 12.5 (19), 6.6 (10)

Arun 12.4 (20), 12.4 (20)

Chichester 12.4 (15), 10.7 (13)

Maldon 12.3 (8), 7.7 (5)

East Hampshire 12.3 (15), 8.2 (10)

Brighton and Hove 12.0 (35), 15.1 (44)

Wiltshire 12.0 (60), 8.8 (44)

South Cambridgeshire 11.9 (19), 10.1 (16)

New Forest 11.7 (21), 8.9 (16)

Tewkesbury 11.6 (11), 6.3 (6)

Forest of Dean 11.5 (10), 9.2 (8)

Colchester 11.3 (22), 11.3 (22)

Fareham 11.2 (13), 9.5 (11)

Horsham 11.1 (16), 15.3 (22)

Southampton 11.1 (28), 13.5 (34)

Aylesbury Vale 11.0 (22), 15.0 (30)

Swale 10.7 (16), 11.3 (17)

Folkestone and Hythe 10.6 (12), 4.4 (5)

Gosport 10.6 (9), 4.7 (4)

Mole Valley 10.3 (9), 1.1 (1)

Stevenage 10.2 (9), 25.0 (22)

Cherwell 10.0 (15), 15.9 (24)

Epsom and Ewell 9.9 (8), 18.6 (15)

Maidstone 9.9 (17), 6.4 (11)

Herefordshire 9.9 (19), 9.9 (19)

Somerset West and Taunton 9.7 (15), 1.3 (2)

Winchester 9.6 (12), 4.8 (6)

Reigate and Banstead 9.4 (14), 9.4 (14)

Breckland 9.3 (13), 7.1 (10)

North Devon 9.3 (9), 2.1 (2)

South Norfolk 9.2 (13), 7.1 (10)

Tendring 8.9 (13), 7.5 (11)

Lewes 8.7 (9), 3.9 (4)

Basingstoke and Deane 8.5 (15), 9.1 (16)

South Oxfordshire 8.4 (12), 7.7 (11)

South Holland 8.4 (8), 4.2 (4)

Teignbridge 8.2 (11), 3.0 (4)

Fenland 7.9 (8), 7.9 (8)

Ashford 7.7 (10), 9.2 (12)

East Suffolk 7.6 (19), 4.0 (10)

Rother 7.3 (7), 5.2 (5)

West Oxfordshire 7.2 (8), 9.0 (10)

South Somerset 7.1 (12), 6.5 (11)

Boston 7.1 (5), 10.0 (7)

East Devon 6.8 (10), 6.2 (9)

Mid Suffolk 6.7 (7), 5.8 (6)

Eastleigh 6.7 (9), 5.2 (7)

West Suffolk 6.7 (12), 14.0 (25)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk 6.6 (10), 11.2 (17)

Dorset 6.3 (24), 5.5 (21)

Broadland 6.1 (8), 9.2 (12)

Ipswich 5.8 (8), 7.3 (10)

Thanet 5.6 (8), 4.9 (7)

Wealden 5.6 (9), 5.6 (9)

East Cambridgeshire 5.6 (5), 1.1 (1)

West Devon 5.4 (3), 3.6 (2)

Dover 5.1 (6), 2.5 (3)

Torridge 4.4 (3), 2.9 (2)

Babergh 4.3 (4), 5.4 (5)

Isle of Wight 4.2 (6), 2.8 (4)

North Norfolk 3.8 (4), 1.0 (1)

Mid Devon 2.4 (2), 3.6 (3)

Cotswold 2.2 (2), 8.9 (8)