Harry and Meghan’s ‘fly-on-the-wall Netflix series’ denied by spokesman

Reports the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be appearing in a reality series as part of their Netflix deal have been denied by their spokesman.

It has been claimed Harry and Meghan will feature in “fly-on-the-wall” TV shows – one of a number of projects the Sussexes are developing for the streaming giant.

The Sun reported that the docu-series would focus on their philanthropy but would still offer viewers a glimpse of their new life in the US.

But a spokesman for the couple denied a reality programme was being planned and reiterated only two projects were in development, a nature docu-series and an animation series.

Harry and Meghan have signed a lucrative deal with Netflix (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

He said: “The Duke and Duchess are not taking part in any reality shows.”

Harry and Meghan signed a deal, rumoured to be worth more than £100 million, with Netflix in early September.

The couple have set up their own production company to make the programmes and it is likely they will appear in front of the cameras at some point.

Netflix has said the Sussexes already have several projects in development but declined to offer more information about future programmes.

A Netflix spokesman said: “The couple already has several projects in development, including an innovative nature docu-series and an animated series that celebrates inspiring women but we are not disclosing any of the programming slate at this time.”

The duke and duchess have started a new life in California (Danny Lawson/PA)

Harry and Meghan stepped down as working royals at the end of March for personal and financial freedom.

The duchess has already started her life in the commercial world, narrating a Disney film about a family of elephants and their journey across Africa that was available to stream in April.