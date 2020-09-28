Dog immersed in sea foam rescued by helicopter after getting stuck on ledge

A dog has been rescued from a ledge in Cornwall after becoming immersed in deep sea foam.

The animal was retrieved by an HM Coastguard Search and Rescue Helicopter on Friday after two people tried to rescue it.

Padstow Coastguard Rescue Team and Royal National Lifeboat Institution lifeguards were also at the scene.

The animal and the two people who had tried to rescue it, were taken to safety.

Call out #3109.23 25.09.20Full team page, Porth beach, Newquay Team tasked by Falmouth Operations Centre to assist Newquay Coastguard Rescue Team with reports of a dog and persons trapped under the bridge at Porth beach.The sea foam had been whipped up by the stormy conditions and was very deep on top of the water, proving to make the rescue rather complicated. The coastguard helicopter was tasked to assist with extricating the casualties. All those that entered the sea foam were then checked over by the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation TrustTeams stood down at 11.44. Posted by Padstow Coastguard on Saturday, September 26, 2020

“The dog was immersed in very deep sea foam, which had overcome the casualties who had tried to recover the dog,” a spokesman for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said.

“Coastguard rescue officers and lifeguards at the scene safely secured the two people to a place of safety, and the helicopter recovered the animal to the shore.

“The casualties and a lifeguard involved in the rescue were checked over by an ambulance and no hospital treatment was required.”