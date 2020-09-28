Boy thrown from Tate Modern viewing platform can now stand unaided, says family

A young holidaymaker who suffered life-changing injuries when he was hurled from the Tate Modern viewing platform can now stand unaided, family members have said.

The boy has moved into a new recovery centre in his native France as his rehabilitation continues, more than a year after teenager Jonty Bravery threw him from the 10th-storey balcony.

Bravery, who is now 18, is serving a 15-year prison sentence for attempted murder.

In a statement updating well-wishers about the seven-year-old victim’s progress, the boy’s family described how his condition has improved in recent months.

Jonty Bravery (Metropolitan Police/PA)

They said: “We are already seeing new progress: he can at last stand on his legs without any help or support!

“Furthermore, his memory is gradually improving: he can now remember activities he has done the same day or the day before!

“Regarding food, he now eats almost alone (after everything has been cut out and prepared for him) and, in a suitable glass, he begins to drink slightly thickened liquids!

“It’s very important progress.”

The family said the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, spends his weekdays at the rehabilitation centre and stays with his family at the weekends.

The statement added: “At the moment, we are still far from home, but we have come close enough that our son’s friends can come and visit him more often, as well as our family.

“The lockdown had isolated us so much: it was really, really hard.

“We strongly believe in this new centre.”

A fundraising page for the victim has raised more than £250,000 towards his care.