Beatrice reveals her wedding was ‘so much fun’

Princess Beatrice has opened up about her secret lockdown wedding, describing it as “so much fun”.

The Queen’s granddaughter, who married property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July, featured in a video for the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice.

Holding up a drawing of a wedding to announce the winners of the charity’s summer art competition, Beatrice said: “Do you think this might be my wedding?

“Because I had the chance to get married this summer and it was so much fun.”

Drumroll please!? Here’s @yorkiebea to announce the winners of our Kids Summer Art Comp. Congratulations to our 3 very talented winners- we’ll be in touch shortly with your prizes. Thanks to everyone who took part– we’ve loved seeing your amazing pictures https://t.co/3tnxi1m8di — ForgetMeNotChildren (@ForgetMNotChild) September 25, 2020

The princess and Mr Mapelli Mozzi were due to wed in May in the Chapel Royal followed by a reception in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.

But the royal nuptials were postponed when the country went into lockdown.

The couple eventually married in private at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, on July 17, in front of a handful of guests including the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.

Beatrice’s vintage taffeta gown was loaned to her by the Queen and was designed by Sir Norman Hartnell in the 1960s.

Princess Beatrice alongside her wedding dress, ahead of it going on public display at Windsor Castle (Steve Parsons/PA)

Youngsters taking part in the art contest were asked to draw a picture of the charity’s mascot Russell Bear having fun.

Beatrice, who is the organisation’s patron, remarked of the drawing of the bear at a wedding: “But I’m not sure I looked as smart as Russell Bear does in his outfit.”

The princess was reunited with her wedding gown last week ahead of the dress going on public display at Windsor Castle.